Lawmaker reaches plea deal as sex-ass...

Lawmaker reaches plea deal as sex-assault trial set to start

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In a Wednesday, June 15, 2016 file photo, Vermont state Sen. Norman McAllister sits in court during the first day of his trial on two counts of sexual assault, in St. Albans, Vt. McAllister, the former Vermont lawmaker accused of forcing a woman to have sex for rent, has agreed to a plea deal Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, and faces possible prison time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Albans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11) Oct '16 ExPat 12
News OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dr Pendyke 2
News Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16) Apr '16 markey fife 2
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
News HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15) Nov '15 DILF 3
Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13) Sep '15 RIP 34
See all St. Albans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Albans Forum Now

St. Albans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Albans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

St. Albans, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,222,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC