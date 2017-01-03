Former Vt. cop sentenced in deadly DUI crash
Prosecutors say she was over the legal limit when she crashed into an oncoming car in St. Albans in 2015, killing Omer Martin, 74. On his last day in office, the Vermont Supreme Court blocked Gov. Peter Shumlin's attempt to appoint a new justice. On his last day in office, the Vermont Supreme Court blocked Gov. Peter Shumlin's attempt to appoint a new justice.
