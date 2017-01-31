Could RiseVT model work here?
Jonathan Billings of RiseVT speaks about how Bennington can learn from some of the work his group has done in St. Albans. BENNINGTON - A group of community members concerned about public health met at Bennington College to learn about an organization that is seeing positive changes in St. Albans and whether or not their methods could be used here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
St. Albans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|ExPat
|12
|OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dr Pendyke
|2
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|DILF
|3
|Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13)
|Sep '15
|RIP
|34
Find what you want!
Search St. Albans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC