ACAP supports farmers in Lake Champlain watershed

The University of Vermont Extension in Middlebury and St. Albans will provide ongoing support in 2017 for Vermont farmers as ACAP - the Agronomy and Conservation Assistance Program - continues. Through this program, UVM Extension field agronomists work one-on-one with local farmers to help them implement new conservation practices on their farms including nutrient management plans, cover crops, no-till and field buffers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.