2 men charged with assault after brawl
They say some people were playing a game when Hezzy James, 24, of St. Albans, got angry that others hadn't brought drugs for him and he started punching another man in the face. One man is dead and another in critical condition Tuesday morning after a shooting in a Georgia neighborhood Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
St. Albans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|ExPat
|12
|OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dr Pendyke
|2
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|DILF
|3
|Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13)
|Sep '15
|RIP
|34
Find what you want!
Search St. Albans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC