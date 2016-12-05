You can now bring your pets on the en...

You can now bring your pets on the entire Amtrak Vermonter route

Monday Dec 5 Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

Amtrak says small dogs and cats can join their owners on the Vermonter route from Washington, D.C. to St. Albans, Vermont, as long as the trip is no more than seven hours. "VTrans is pleased that Amtrak riders will now be allowed to bring carry-on pets along the entire Vermonter route," said VTrans Rail Director, Dan Delabruere.

St. Albans, VT

