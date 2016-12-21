2 million pounds of ready-to-eat chic...

2 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled

Monday Dec 5 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the meat may be undercooked and officials believe bacteria may have survived. The affected chicken comes from the National Steak and Poultry Company and was produced between August 20 and November 30. Amtrak announced that small dogs and cats will now be allowed on the entire Vermonter route, from St. Albans to Washington DC.

