Deadly heart tumor removed from baby ...

Deadly heart tumor removed from baby still in womb

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: CBS News

Katie Rice's son Tucker underwent fetal heart surgery when she was 23 weeks pregnant with him. After he was born, she fed him breast milk through a bottle at the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Albans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11) Oct '16 ExPat 12
News OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dr Pendyke 2
News Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16) Apr '16 markey fife 2
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
News HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15) Nov '15 DILF 3
Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13) Sep '15 RIP 34
See all St. Albans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Albans Forum Now

St. Albans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Albans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

St. Albans, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,440

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC