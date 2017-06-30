Academic achievements, June 29

Academic achievements, June 29

Tiana Woodarek and Alena Woodarek, of Springville, were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Southern New Hampshire University. Brian Klementowski and Ryan Unger, of Boston and Leah Waldman, of West Valley, took part in the 19th Annual Student Research and Creativity Conference at Buffalo State College.

