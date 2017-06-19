Report: Feds seize Michael Grimm's Staten Island home

Federal authorities have seized former Rep. Michael Grimm's home in New Springville after he stopped making payments on the almost $150,000 judgment against him in his tax fraud case, according to a published report. Grimm had so far paid $10,250 on his restitution to the IRS, but it's been more than 30 days since a payment was made, the Daily News is reporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.