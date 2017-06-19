Police Reports, June 22

Police Reports, June 22

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Springville Journal

Kurt J. Schneid, 49, of Boston, was charged with DWI and three other violations after a property damage accident on Zimmerman Road. Schneid refused to submit to a chemical test and was released to a third party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Springville Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pita Pan 7Ave Brags of Fundamentalist Ideals ag... 2 min Pat Ed Jones 1
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever 14 hr IescapedNAM-legs 1
Can someone tell me what her actor name is beca... 21 hr Anonymous 1
i need help porn star problem 23 hr oOf 1
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 19 dark voice alley cat 137
News Jay Z Blasts 'Exploitative' Bail Industry in Po... Jun 19 Louis Farrakhan 2
General lee Jun 17 Rustyredtail 1
See all Springville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springville Forum Now

Springville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Springville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC