Niagara Falls man arrested on Route 219

Niagara Falls man arrested on Route 219

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Springville Journal

Ben Delzoppo, 36, of Niagara Falls, was arrested on June 3, at 5:01 a.m., when an Erie County Sheriff's deputy stopped his vehicle on Route 219 in Springville, for vehicle and traffic violations. During the deputy's investigation, loose pills were observed near the driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Springville Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fulton Street (Feb '09) 13 hr Barbara 3
Did Steve Sicilia brainwash his neighbors on 20... Jun 6 Agent8546 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Jun 2 Yayaya 135
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Jun 2 Al Goldstein 17
impeach krebs May 17 Greensky 1
What's being built next to the Communty Bank? Apr '17 Brokenarrow 1
Ames Apr '17 Ed m 1
See all Springville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springville Forum Now

Springville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Springville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC