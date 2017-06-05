Niagara Falls man arrested on Route 219
Ben Delzoppo, 36, of Niagara Falls, was arrested on June 3, at 5:01 a.m., when an Erie County Sheriff's deputy stopped his vehicle on Route 219 in Springville, for vehicle and traffic violations. During the deputy's investigation, loose pills were observed near the driver.
