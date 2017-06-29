Former Rep. Grimm's Home Seized After Late Payments From Fraud Case
The feds will seize rent from former Rep. Michael Grimm's home after he stopped making payments for his tax fraud conviction. Grimm only paid $10,250 of his nearly $150,000 in restitution for his conviction so far, but hasn't made one in more than 30 days, according to court documents.
