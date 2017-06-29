Former Rep. Grimm's Home Seized After...

Former Rep. Grimm's Home Seized After Late Payments From Fraud Case

Monday Jun 12 Read more: DNAInfo.com

The feds will seize rent from former Rep. Michael Grimm's home after he stopped making payments for his tax fraud conviction. Grimm only paid $10,250 of his nearly $150,000 in restitution for his conviction so far, but hasn't made one in more than 30 days, according to court documents.

