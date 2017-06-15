Bus driver wona t face criminal charg...

Bus driver wona t face criminal charges in fatal Springville accident

Thursday Jun 15

The driver of the bus that killed a 7-year-old Springville girl in November will not face criminal charges, following dual investigations by the Erie County sheriff's and district attorney's office. The only thing this school bus driver is facing, is the equivalent of a traffic ticket, for failing to use due care.

