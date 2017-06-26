Academic achievements, June 22
Matthew Conner Kowalski, of Collins, majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering, and Ben Brooks, of Springville, majoring in electrical engineering, were named to the Presidential Scholars list for the spring semester at Clarkson University. Brooks was also one of 61 students who completed the Clarkson School Early College Program.
