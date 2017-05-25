Route 219 Bridge Open In Springville
Springville, NY The span connecting Erie and Cattaraugus counties re-opened Sunday following a year of construction that began with the demolition of the old bridge over Cattaraugus Creek. The structure, which was first built in 1955 has been an issue since 2012 when it was deemed unsafe by the State Department of Transportation and emergency repairs had to be made.
