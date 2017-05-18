Prison for man who stole SUV with infant inside; failed drug treatment
A New Jersey man, who authorities said swiped an SUV with a baby in the back seat from a New Springville parking lot six months ago, will spend up to four years behind bars for failing to complete a court-ordered drug-treatment program. Kenneth Byrnes, who was sentenced Tuesday, could have avoided prison and ultimately received probation by finishing the long-term, residential-treatment program under the terms of his plea agreement in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Springville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|impeach krebs
|22 hr
|Greensky
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|23 hr
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 15
|slick willie expl...
|138
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|May 15
|dwarner6789
|2
|Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic
|May 13
|Cousin Shane S
|1
|Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter...
|May 12
|Cousin Marine
|1
|5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade...
|May 12
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC