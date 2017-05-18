Prison for man who stole SUV with inf...

Prison for man who stole SUV with infant inside; failed drug treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: SILive.com

A New Jersey man, who authorities said swiped an SUV with a baby in the back seat from a New Springville parking lot six months ago, will spend up to four years behind bars for failing to complete a court-ordered drug-treatment program. Kenneth Byrnes, who was sentenced Tuesday, could have avoided prison and ultimately received probation by finishing the long-term, residential-treatment program under the terms of his plea agreement in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
impeach krebs 22 hr Greensky 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 23 hr IDF and Mossad Fan 2
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 15 slick willie expl... 138
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... May 15 dwarner6789 2
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic May 13 Cousin Shane S 1
Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter... May 12 Cousin Marine 1
News 5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade... May 12 Well Well 2
See all Springville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springville Forum Now

Springville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Springville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC