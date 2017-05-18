Prison for man who stole SUV with infant inside; failed drug treatment

A New Jersey man, who authorities said swiped an SUV with a baby in the back seat from a New Springville parking lot six months ago, will spend up to four years behind bars for failing to complete a court-ordered drug-treatment program. Kenneth Byrnes, who was sentenced Tuesday, could have avoided prison and ultimately received probation by finishing the long-term, residential-treatment program under the terms of his plea agreement in March.

