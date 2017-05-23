Police Reports, May 25
A vehicle stopped for speeding on the 219 Expressway resulted in the arrest of the driver, Taylor E. Erni, 19, of Buffalo, after she was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana. She was charged with UPM and released on an appearance ticket.
