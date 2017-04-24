Police Reports, April 27
A vehicle stopped for an equipment violation resulted in the arrest of two passengers, William J. Galley, 18, of Springville, and a 16-year-old male from Boston. Both were charged with UPM and were released on appearance tickets.
