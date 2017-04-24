JCC - SStudents Recieve SUNY Chancellor's Award
Jamestown Community College students Courtney Aldrich of Scio and Leah Ratterman of Springville were among 256 State University of New York students honored recently with the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence for their academic achievement, leadership and community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Add your comments below
Springville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's being built next to the Communty Bank?
|15 hr
|Brokenarrow
|1
|What should Toronto do about Rail Deck Park? 'G...
|Apr 27
|Corporate Welfare...
|1
|Ames
|Apr 24
|Ed m
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 24
|Who is it
|131
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Al Nocella
|33
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|Apr 19
|china white
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC