East Otto man facing manslaughter charge in accident

Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies today reported the arrest of Andrew Armbruster who was the driver during a fatal automobile accident in which passenger, Grace E. Armbruster, his mother, was killed on Jan. 26 at Bowen and East Otto-Springville roads. Deputies allege Armbruster was under the influence of a narcotic, driving at a high rate of speed in slippery conditions and distracted by his cell phone.

