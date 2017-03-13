Man who stole SUV with baby inside takes felony plea
The New Jersey man who authorities said swiped an SUV with a baby in the back seat from a New Springville parking lot four months ago pleaded guilty Thursday to grand larceny. Kenneth Byrnes, then 46, hopped off a bicycle and stole a black 2008 Ford Edge SUV, whose engine was running, at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, said police.
