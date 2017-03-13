Man who stole SUV with baby inside ta...

Man who stole SUV with baby inside takes felony plea

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: SILive.com

The New Jersey man who authorities said swiped an SUV with a baby in the back seat from a New Springville parking lot four months ago pleaded guilty Thursday to grand larceny. Kenneth Byrnes, then 46, hopped off a bicycle and stole a black 2008 Ford Edge SUV, whose engine was running, at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, said police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All Saints Church , Throop and Flushing Ave. (Jan '11) Fri Lillian 26
News Le Moyne: NY's 'free' tuition will cost student... Mar 16 Truth 3
Pop a load in your heiny hole Mar 16 Antiliberal 1
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists Mar 15 Texxy 234
Art Homan has psychic superpowers to control an... Mar 15 San man 1
Shane STRASSBERG psychic at the Trinity Luthera... Mar 15 Coldblooded vs k... 4
News Cardboard License Plate Doesn't Fool NY Cops (Mar '16) Mar '16 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
See all Springville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springville Forum Now

Springville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Springville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,648,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC