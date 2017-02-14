South Shore couple gets engaged at '50 Shades' screening
Thunderous applause came from inside Studio 11 at Atrium Stadium Cinema during the 8 p.m showing of " 50 Shades Darker" on Saturday. The love story of Kevin Goldstein from New Springville and Kristin Jaccarino from Annadale took to the big screen moments before the movie began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Saints Church , Throop and Flushing Ave. (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Lillian
|26
|Le Moyne: NY's 'free' tuition will cost student...
|Mar 16
|Truth
|3
|Pop a load in your heiny hole
|Mar 16
|Antiliberal
|1
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|234
|Art Homan has psychic superpowers to control an...
|Mar 15
|San man
|1
|Shane STRASSBERG psychic at the Trinity Luthera...
|Mar 15
|Coldblooded vs k...
|4
|Cardboard License Plate Doesn't Fool NY Cops (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC