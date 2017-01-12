Staten Island Pets: Start 2017 with a new furry friend
After holiday breaks, Staten Island volunteer rescue groups will be back this weekend with full schedules of adoption events. Meet dogs, cats, puppies and kittens Saturday and Sunday at Petsmart in Port Richmond and Petco in New Springville and Charleston.
