Staten Island Pets: 'Pecs and Pups' fundraiser will benefit rescue
Party with bodybuilder models from Louie's Legacy's "Pecs and Pups" calendar at a fundraiser Sunday at Ginger Snaps Broadway Brunch in Manhattan. "Pecs, Pups and Drag Queens" will have two shows and brunch with a portion of the ticket price going to the rescue.
