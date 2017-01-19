Staten Island Pets: 'Pecs and Pups' f...

Staten Island Pets: 'Pecs and Pups' fundraiser will benefit rescue

Jan 19, 2017

Party with bodybuilder models from Louie's Legacy's "Pecs and Pups" calendar at a fundraiser Sunday at Ginger Snaps Broadway Brunch in Manhattan. "Pecs, Pups and Drag Queens" will have two shows and brunch with a portion of the ticket price going to the rescue.

