Staten Island Pets: Happy Homes Rescue waives fees this weekend

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: SILive.com

Here's a chance to start the year with a new friend and a great deal: Happy Homes Animal Rescue waives fees on adoption of all cats and kittens this weekend. Dozens of kitties in the group's foster care are ready to meet potential adopters by appointment.

