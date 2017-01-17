Staten Island Pets: Happy Homes Rescue waives fees this weekend
Here's a chance to start the year with a new friend and a great deal: Happy Homes Animal Rescue waives fees on adoption of all cats and kittens this weekend. Dozens of kitties in the group's foster care are ready to meet potential adopters by appointment.
