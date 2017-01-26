Source: ACS removes girl, 2, as probe into baby death continues
A toddler is under the care of the Administration for Children's Services as police focus on family members in their probe into the death of an underweight 7-month-old baby boy from Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 2-year-old daughter has been removed from the family home in New Springville while police continue to question the mother and grandmother in the death of Dameen Mohammed, the source said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Springville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|7
|In a hijab at the inauguration, Muslim woman sa...
|8 hr
|Chris Isaac
|12
|Review: Fancy Glass and Mirrors
|9 hr
|Abby Lawrence
|2
|Why Queens is being inundated with shelters
|Jan 23
|Fudd AsinElmer
|2
|PS 148 Ellery St. Brooklyn NY (Oct '10)
|Jan 23
|Rc66gto
|64
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 21
|Gosht71
|28
|Cardboard License Plate Doesn't Fool NY Cops (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC