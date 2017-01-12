Police investigating death of 7-month...

Police investigating death of 7-month-old from Staten Island

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: SILive.com

Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old male from New Springville who was brought into the New York University Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn this morning. The baby, identified as Dameen Mohammed of Elie Court, New Springville, was unconscious and unresponsive when a 25-year-female brought him into NYU Lutheran Medical Center at about 6:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 1 hr MOSAIC bozo 5
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue Hotcakes 121
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan 9 susan 6
Can any1 tell me the name of this pornstar/the ... Jan 9 king 1
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... Jan 6 nonLib in flatbush 2
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Jan 4 De Oppresso Liber 330
News Cardboard License Plate Doesn't Fool NY Cops (Mar '16) Mar '16 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
See all Springville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springville Forum Now

Springville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Springville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC