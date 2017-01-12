NYPD: No prior complaints at home of ...

NYPD: No prior complaints at home of Staten Island baby who died

Monday Jan 9

As the medical examiner's office investigates the death of a 7-month-old baby from Staten Island, the NYPD confirmed there are no records of police responding to a complaint at the child's New Springville address in recent years. Dameen Mohammed was unresponsive when he was brought to NYU Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn by his mother, however, the medical examiner's office had yet to determine the time or cause of death as of Monday, police said.

