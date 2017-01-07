Cops face 'horror show' after long-dead baby is brought to hospital :0

The tot, Dameen Mohammed, had suffered bruising and a collapsed lung, although it is unclear if those injuries were caused by a prior resuscitation attempt, sources told The Post. Officials at the hospital, Lutheran Medical Center in Sunset Park, notified police - but the boy's mother, Anwar Jawad, 25, of Staten Island, immediately shut her mouth and called a lawyer when cops approached her, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.