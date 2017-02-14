Autopsies pending for 3 deaths with S...

Autopsies pending for 3 deaths with Staten Island ties

Monday Jan 16

Three deaths with ties to the borough remain under investigation with autopsy reports from the medical examiner's office pending, authorities said. Two of the deaths involved women who authorities said died in police custody, while the other involved a 7-month-old boy reportedly admitted to the hospital unresponsive with signs of trauma.

Springville, NY

