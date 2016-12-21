Toys R Us first NYC outlet store to open on Staten Island
Toys R Us is the latest business to sign on as a tenant at Empire Outlets, New York City's first retail outlet center , developer BFC Partners announced Tuesday. The 3,300-square-foot store is expected to open in November along with about 100 major outlets, including H&M, Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic, NIKE Factory, Gap Factory and Columbia Sporting Goods.
