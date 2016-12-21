Staten Island Pets: Take a furry frie...

Staten Island Pets: Take a furry friend home for the holidays

December is here and the countdowns have started. How many days until Christmas? How many day until Hanukkah? And how many days until you find a furry friend to take home for the holidays and love forever after? Staten Island volunteer animal rescue groups will have dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, all waiting for homes, at adoption events this weekend at Petsmart in Port Richmond and Petco in New Springville and Charleston.

