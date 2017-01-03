Staten Island Pets: Many dogs and cats still wait for forever homes
Take a look through the gallery and, if you see that special someone, phone or email to make a date to meet next week. Staten Island volunteer rescue groups will be back New Year's weekend with dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at adoption events at Petsmart in Port Richmond and Petco in New Springville and Charleston.
