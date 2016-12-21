Staten Island Pets: Free photos with ...

Staten Island Pets: Free photos with Santa at Petsmart this weekend

Santa Claus is coming to town and this weekend he'll be doing free photos with pets at Petsmart in Port Richmond. Stop by for a ho, ho, ho Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Many animals in the care of Staten Island volunteer rescue groups will be hoping to find their forever families at adoption events.

