Staten Island Pets: ACC volunteers help save lives in shelters
Animal Care Centers of NYC looks to the new year with a call for volunteers to help shelter animals who wait for homes. Volunteers assist in care and placement, educate the pubic about pet adoption and help with administrative work.
