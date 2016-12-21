Local lawmakers: Congressional App Ch...

Local lawmakers: Congressional App Challenge, disabled parking and more

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: SILive.com

Rep. Daniel Donovan honored Robert Avenoso, a senior at Tottenville High School, for winning the 2016 Congressional App Challenge, a nationwide competition aimed at encouraging elementary and high school students to pursue an interest in STEM education. "It's truly inspiring to see students use their creativity and skill to develop novel programs and applications, and I congratulate Robert on winning the 2016 Congressional App Challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ... 5 hr Community Disorga... 6
News Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ... 12 hr The Big Bronx Cheer 21
News The New Yorker: Illegal Immigrants - Brace' for... 12 hr Trump the Messenger 3
Gay meet up in brooklyn (Jun '16) 16 hr Lickboy12 6
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) 16 hr Lickboy12 31
Who wants to be my friend? Dec 19 Gosht71 5
I'm sooo desperately lonely Dec 19 Gosht71 8
See all Springville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springville Forum Now

Springville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC