Local lawmakers: Congressional App Challenge, disabled parking and more
Rep. Daniel Donovan honored Robert Avenoso, a senior at Tottenville High School, for winning the 2016 Congressional App Challenge, a nationwide competition aimed at encouraging elementary and high school students to pursue an interest in STEM education. "It's truly inspiring to see students use their creativity and skill to develop novel programs and applications, and I congratulate Robert on winning the 2016 Congressional App Challenge.
