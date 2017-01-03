Former Big Leg Emma members perform i...

Former Big Leg Emma members perform in newly formed band, The Probables

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Observer

Submitted Photo The Probables, left to right: Corey Kertzie , Tom Hodges , Steve Johnson , Dylan Derby and Matt Gronquist , perform at The Springville Center for the Arts in Springville. They started off in Big Leg Emma, but now, make way for The Probables, a fire folkgrass roots rock band that'll be rockin' Rookies on the Lake on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pink Houses: Worst housing project in Brooklyn... (May '09) Wed De Oppresso Liber 330
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Tue Moses Kestenbaum ODA 120
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Tue Eric in Kalamazoo 22
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) Tue Jimmy 30
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks Brooklyn NY Grand... Jan 1 NewYorkView 1
News US parents accept children's transgender identi... Dec 28 Beauty QUEEN 5
See all Springville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at January 05 at 2:14PM EST

Springville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Springville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,091

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC