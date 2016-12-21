Exclusive: An inside look at how cops took down the lunch-hour robbery spree suspect
A high-tech video surveillance system and a recognizable black sedan turned out to be the undoing of lunch-hour robbery spree suspect Carlo Dipadova, police say. After committing gunpoint heists in broad daylight at Gamestop on Dec. 7, and New York Man Suits on Monday, both on Richmond Avenue in New Springville, Dipadova's luck ran out when an extremely good surveillance system at Payless captured a clear image of the license place on his getaway car when he fled a stickup at the Charleston shoe store Tuesday afternoon, according to an NYPD official.
