Exclusive: An inside look at how cops...

Exclusive: An inside look at how cops took down the lunch-hour robbery spree suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: SILive.com

A high-tech video surveillance system and a recognizable black sedan turned out to be the undoing of lunch-hour robbery spree suspect Carlo Dipadova, police say. After committing gunpoint heists in broad daylight at Gamestop on Dec. 7, and New York Man Suits on Monday, both on Richmond Avenue in New Springville, Dipadova's luck ran out when an extremely good surveillance system at Payless captured a clear image of the license place on his getaway car when he fled a stickup at the Charleston shoe store Tuesday afternoon, according to an NYPD official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big Pharma's 'skyrocketing' drug prices called ... 5 hr Community Disorga... 6
News Man asks 'Are you Muslim?' before punching men ... 12 hr The Big Bronx Cheer 21
News The New Yorker: Illegal Immigrants - Brace' for... 12 hr Trump the Messenger 3
Gay meet up in brooklyn (Jun '16) 16 hr Lickboy12 6
Gay teen meet up (Apr '16) 16 hr Lickboy12 31
Who wants to be my friend? Dec 19 Gosht71 5
I'm sooo desperately lonely Dec 19 Gosht71 8
See all Springville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springville Forum Now

Springville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,530 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC