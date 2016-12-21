Erie County Legislator John Mills ann...

Erie County Legislator John Mills announces HEAP Outreaches in District

Friday Nov 25

Erie County Legislator John Mills announces that Home Energy Assistance Program Outreaches will be held Dec. 1 at Evans Town Hall - Courtroom, 8787 Erie Road, Angola; Feb. 6 at Concord Town Hall - Auditorium, 86 Franklin St., Springville; and Feb. 27 at Eden Town Hall - Auditorium, 2795 E. Church St., Eden. Interviews will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. All applicants will be interviewed.

Springville, NY

