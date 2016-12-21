Erie County Legislator John Mills announces HEAP Outreaches in District

Erie County Legislator John Mills announces that Home Energy Assistance Program Outreaches will be held Dec. 1 at Evans Town Hall - Courtroom, 8787 Erie Road, Angola; Feb. 6 at Concord Town Hall - Auditorium, 86 Franklin St., Springville; and Feb. 27 at Eden Town Hall - Auditorium, 2795 E. Church St., Eden. Interviews will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. All applicants will be interviewed.

