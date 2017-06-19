Theater: Main St. Arts
Dominic DiBenedetto and Brandon Norman with people-eating puppets that Norman will don for the Main Street Arts production of Little Shop of Horrors. "Little Shop of Horrors," June 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m. ; July 1 at 2 p.m. $18 adults, $8 youth 12 and younger in advance or $20 and $10 at the door, 36 Main St., Saxtons River.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Middlebury
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Middlebury College Heating plant (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing gir...
|Mar '17
|THE NEW ROAD
|1
|Middlebury College parties (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|dong
|2
|Quick Open the Safe Spaces
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|1
