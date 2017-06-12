River Valley student from Mt. Holly wins Land Stewards Award
Holly resident who attends River Valley Technical Center in Springfield, received the Land Stewards Award from the Vermont Land Trust. The award, now in its 12th year, acknowledges the hard work of tomorrow's agricultural and forestry leaders with an unrestricted cash prize of $250.
