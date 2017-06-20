Chester teen charged with two counts of sexual assault
All are students at Green Mountain Union High. Ryan Stocker was arrested and charged on Monday at the Chester Police office and arraigned Tuesday in Windsor County Criminal Court in White River Junction, where he plead not guilty to both charges.
Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
