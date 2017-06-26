Chester Chatter: Memories of a devote...

Chester Chatter: Memories of a devoted father

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Chester Telegraph

His dream was that I would become the first woman governor of Vermont. Even though that dream did not come true, my father always believed in me and was there to support me in my often-times crazy ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Middlebury College Heating plant (Sep '12) Jun 26 EngineeringIdiot 5
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May '17 Ripflatlander 5
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Middlebury May '17 VictorOrians 1
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 19
News Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing gir... Mar '17 THE NEW ROAD 1
Middlebury College parties (Apr '14) Mar '17 dong 2
Quick Open the Safe Spaces Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Springfield, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,921 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC