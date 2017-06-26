Chester Chatter: Memories of a devoted father
His dream was that I would become the first woman governor of Vermont. Even though that dream did not come true, my father always believed in me and was there to support me in my often-times crazy ventures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middlebury College Heating plant (Sep '12)
|Jun 26
|EngineeringIdiot
|5
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Middlebury
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing gir...
|Mar '17
|THE NEW ROAD
|1
|Middlebury College parties (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|dong
|2
|Quick Open the Safe Spaces
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC