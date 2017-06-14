2 named to Chester Planning Board, shoring up of Rt. 35 starts
Telegraph file photo. The board, which interviewed five candidates in executive sessions this spring, put Chester residents Tim Roper and Barre Pinske on the panel that drafts the Town Plan and zoning, subdivision and flood hazard regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Middlebury
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Middlebury College Heating plant (Sep '12)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing gir...
|Mar '17
|THE NEW ROAD
|1
|Middlebury College parties (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|dong
|2
|Quick Open the Safe Spaces
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC