2 arrested in Plattsburgh robbery

2 arrested in Plattsburgh robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The victim told police a man entered his home with a gun early Wednesday morning and demanded drugs and cash. Police say that man was Jacob Estes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Middlebury College Heating plant (Sep '12) Jun 26 EngineeringIdiot 5
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May '17 Ripflatlander 5
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Middlebury May '17 VictorOrians 1
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 19
News Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing gir... Mar '17 THE NEW ROAD 1
Middlebury College parties (Apr '14) Mar '17 dong 2
Quick Open the Safe Spaces Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Springfield, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,356 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC