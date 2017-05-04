Vt. slaughterhouse reopens after facing sanctions

Operations have resumed at Vermont Packinghouse after U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors imposed multiple slaughter suspensions, saying the North Springfield plant violated federal regulations under the Meat Inspection Act. "We are talking about live animals, obviously, and there is an expectation and an obligation that they be slaughtered in compliance with the regulations and laws and that it is done humanely," said Kristin Haas of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

