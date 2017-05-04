Vt. slaughterhouse back in operation after USDA suspensions
The managing partner of a Vermont slaughterhouse says his business has made changes after several suspensions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Burlington Free Press reports Vermont Packinghouse in North Springfield is open and operating after suspensions for inhumane treatment of animals.
