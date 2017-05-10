Frank Anderson Obituary, 77

Frank Anderson Obituary, 77

A graveside service was held May 7 in Pleasant View Cemetery, Springfield with military honors conducted by the US Army and American Legion Post 40 for Frank E. Anderson, who died May 1 at the V.A. Hospital in White River Junction. He was born in Newport, New Hampshire on Sept.

