Drug task force arrests 16 in Springfield area sweep
According to a Vermont State Police press release today, the arrests came after several months of investigation into the sale of heroin and cocaine in the Springfield area. On Monday, May 8, the task force executed a search warrant at 33 Union St. in Springfield.
